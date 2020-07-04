ROSSFORD, Ohio — Due to coronavirus concerns, several spring and summer Rossford events have been canceled.

Leaders with the Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau (RCVB) already announced the cancellation of the 4th Annual Rossford Walleye Roundup which was scheduled for later this month, however, several other events have been added to the list of cancellations.

RCVB CANCELED EVENTS

Ohio Chautauqua at Veterans Memorial Park

Ohio Chautauqua 2020, American Voices: The Right To Vote, was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial Park, June 9-13, 2020. However, the event has been officially canceled.

“After many staff discussions, and monitoring state and federal COVID-19 sources, Ohio Humanities is canceling the June tour of Ohio Chautauqua,” Executive Director of Ohio Humanities Patricia N. Williamsen said. “Needless to say, COVID-19 is creating uncertainty for us all. Such uncertainties hamper the council's ability to deliver the high-quality programming rightfully expected of Ohio Humanities.”

We will continue to keep you posted on next year's event and future plans.

2020 Glass City Balloon Race

The 2020 Glass City Balloon Race scheduled for July 24-25 in the Crossroads off Route 20 behind Meijer in Rossford has also been canceled.

“This is a major event that draws 20-30,000 people over two days to Rossford,” Beth Genson, Director of the Rossford CVB Beth Genson said. “With over 100 volunteers and nearly $100,000 in expenses, this is an event that required an early cancelation as we do not know what July may hold for our community.”

RCVB EVENTS SET TO CONTINUE

Stroll the Street Wednesdays

Stroll the Street-Wednesdays in Rossford, featuring food trucks, music, children’s activities, produce vendors and arts and crafts booths is still on the schedule for Wednesdays, June 17 – September 2.

“Last year was the first year we held this event in Rossford and it was so successful we hope to be able to do it again this year,” Genson said. “We went from 16 weeks last year to 12 weeks in 2020, so we have some wiggle room if we need to push it back to start in July and continue through September.”

Applications for produce vendors, arts and crafts booths and other vendors are still being taken.

To register online or print out registration materials, visit the webpage by clicking here.

“For right now, we encourage everyone to take advantage of our wonderful restaurants and businesses that offer delivery and pickup services,” Genson said.

Post a photo of your food from a Rossford business on Facebook at Visit Rossford Ohio or on Instagram at rossfordohiocvb with #RossfordDelivers for a chance to win the weekly drawing for a $25 gift certificate to the Rossford restaurant of your choice.

