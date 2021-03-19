Rose Thai flaunts fresh, authentic cuisine for the 419

This charming, family-owned business can be easy to miss, but those in the know regard it as a well-kept secret in the Glass City.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a small, unassuming building situated in the back corner of one of Monroe Street's many business complexes, sits one of the best Thai restaurants the 419 has to offer.

Rose Thai is quaint, but its meals are anything but.

The light, yet creamy gaeng kheaw waan is an indulgent green curry best paired with a healthy portion of shrimp. With hints of basil, and a pile of eggplant and bell pepper, it is perfectly indulgent and yet refreshing.

The best part is, you can control the spice level, so each dish can be modified to best fit your palate.

Pad Thai is a fan-favorite, and Rose Thai does it well. The heaping portion of rice noodles - even for lunch - is covered in a thin nutty sauce, crisp bean sprouts and, of course, crunchy crumbled peanuts. A light squeeze of a tart lime will enhance all the delightful flavors of the classic dish.

If you are looking to find something more outside the norm, finish off your meal with the banana dumplings. The refreshing treat comes beautifully plated on fresh banana leaves. It's a dessert that is reminiscent of a homemade taffy, however, much less sticky (to everyone's delight) but keeping that sweet and summery flavor.

This charming, family-owned business can be easy to miss, but those in the know regard it as a well-kept secret in the Glass City.

Even if it is just to try a sip of the sweet, yet robust Thai iced coffee on a hot summer day, it is worth popping your head in, grabbing a menu and saying hello.

Rose Thai is located at 5333 Monroe St. in Toledo. Its hours are as follows:

Monday - Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4:30 - 9 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 4 - 9 p.m.