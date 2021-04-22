Roman's Deli a must-stop sandwich shop in Toledo's downtown

Though it is easy to pass by, the deli has served up some of the best sandwiches the 419 has to offer for the past 15 years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a small building next to a parking lot on Jackson St. sits a sandwich shop with comforting deli classics.

The family-owned joint is take-out only and the owners are quick to get you what you need and back out where you need to go.

The best sandwich, in this writer's humble opinion, is the Rocket - packed with savory thin-cut pastrami, a mountain of corned beef and smothered in tangy mustard, it's a deli-lovers dream.

But, Roman's isn't simply a one-hit-wonder, the chicken salad feels like home, with the perfect balance of sweet vs. savory with just the right amount of bite from the spattering of red onions.

Though the sandwiches are heavy, the bread never seems to falter. The meals are never soggy and all the bread needs is a light toasting to enjoy.

Roman's has a small bakery section as well for those looking for a treat. There are slices of cake for that sweet tooth, and classic meat pies for those feeling something on the savory side.

What the shop lacks in luster, it certainly makes up for in quality and character.

The tiny, white building, now upgraded and painted with bright green vines, could be easily missed if you are simply passing by. However, make sure to keep your eyes peeled, because Roman's Deli is definitely worth a visit.

The deli is open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

It's located at 526 Jackson St. in downtown Toledo.