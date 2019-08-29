TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo's second-annual Rocket Week is set to kick off with a bang!
Rocket Week is a series of special events leading up to the UT's football home-opener against Murray State on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
The university will begin the festivities with a proclamation from Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and a ceremonial raising of the University of Toledo Athletics flag at One Government Center next Friday.
In addition, Toledo Rockets flags will be in place at other city buildings and parks, and Mayor Kapszukiewicz will ask businesses and fans to fly the flags and show their Rocket pride all season long.
Check out all the fun events planned for Rocket Week here:
Sunday, Sept. 8:
- 1 p.m. - Rocket Women's Soccer vs. Wright State at Paul Hotmer Field.
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
- Noon - Backyard Barbecue, UToledo Main Campus, Centennial Mall
- 12:30 p.m. - Pep Rally, UToledo Main Campus, Centennial Mall
Wednesday, Sept. 11:
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Health Science Campus Picnic, Four Seasons Bistro and outside the Health Education Building, Health Science Campus
- 12:30 p.m. - Memorial Stair Climb, Glass Bowl
- 6:30 p.m. - Toledo Fire vs. Toledo Police "Battle of the Badges" Flag Football Game, Glass Bowl
Thursday, Sept. 12:
- Noon - Pep Rally at Lunch at Levis, Levis Square, Downtown Toledo
Friday, Aug. 31:
- 9-10:30 p.m. - Rocket Marching Band Pep Rally Parade at downtown entertainment district
Saturday, Sept. 14:
- 7 p.m. - Toledo vs. Murray State, Glass Bowl