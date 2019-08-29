TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo's second-annual Rocket Week is set to kick off with a bang!

Rocket Week is a series of special events leading up to the UT's football home-opener against Murray State on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

The university will begin the festivities with a proclamation from Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and a ceremonial raising of the University of Toledo Athletics flag at One Government Center next Friday.

In addition, Toledo Rockets flags will be in place at other city buildings and parks, and Mayor Kapszukiewicz will ask businesses and fans to fly the flags and show their Rocket pride all season long.

Check out all the fun events planned for Rocket Week here:

Sunday, Sept. 8:

1 p.m. - Rocket Women's Soccer vs. Wright State at Paul Hotmer Field.

Tuesday, Sept. 10:

Noon - Backyard Barbecue, UToledo Main Campus, Centennial Mall

12:30 p.m. - Pep Rally, UToledo Main Campus, Centennial Mall

Wednesday, Sept. 11:

11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Health Science Campus Picnic, Four Seasons Bistro and outside the Health Education Building, Health Science Campus

12:30 p.m. - Memorial Stair Climb, Glass Bowl

6:30 p.m. - Toledo Fire vs. Toledo Police "Battle of the Badges" Flag Football Game, Glass Bowl

Thursday, Sept. 12:

Noon - Pep Rally at Lunch at Levis, Levis Square, Downtown Toledo

Friday, Aug. 31:

9-10:30 p.m. - Rocket Marching Band Pep Rally Parade at downtown entertainment district

Saturday, Sept. 14: