Riehm Produce Farm ready to kickoff their annual 'Barnyard Fun Weekends' on Saturday

The 5th generation produce-growers have hosted family-friendly fall activities since 2001.

TIFFIN, Ohio — It's a family owned farm that has been in business for more than 100 years.

Now, they are ready to welcome back area families to their farm for fun, fall activities.

For decades, Riehm Produce Farm has sat on State Route 53 between Fremont and Tiffin, offering the area their locally-grown produce.

And since 2001, they have hosted their Riehm's Barnyard Fun Weekends.

Families can stop by and not only grab a pumpkin, corn stalks and a hay bale for fall decor; but also, they can let their kids have some fun watching pig races, shoot some barnyard hoops, slide down a huge jumbo slide or venture into their annual themed corn maze.

This year, the corn maze is in honor of The Ohio State University's 150th anniversary .

The 2020 Riehm's Barnyard Fun Weekends kicks off this Saturday, Sept. 26.

"We want to gear it around families as much as possible, We're not into the scary, haunted corn maze, you know, we want to keep it family friendly and fun. Keep it light, just come out, relax and have a lot of fun and let the kids play." said Phil Riehm, the family's 5th generation farmer

Obviously they have plenty of things to do for the kids, but they also offer something for the adults; a 100 psi compressed air cannon that can shoot pumpkins over 500 yards.

Riehm's also features a marketplace, selling their own produce and other locally-made products from nearby businesses.

For years, they have also offered Community Supported Agriculture vegetable shares, where you can choose your own produce to be delivered directly to you.

Phil Riehm says his family's favorite time of year is fall, and he is happy that he can offer his family farm as a place where people can enjoy the festivities while also staying outdoors and safe from the current pandemic.

"We just ask people to stay in the groups that they're in and respect others and you'll have a lot of fun out here because there's plenty of room. And, get out and get some fresh air," said Riehm.