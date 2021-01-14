Rick's City Diner a cozy stop for classic eats

From big breakfast favorites, to innovative twists on the classics, Rick's City Diner provides comfort food for every palate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nothing sets your day off on a better foot than a hearty breakfast - and it's even better when someone makes it for you. That's where Rick's City Diner comes in.

The small Toledo restaurant is known for its friendly staff. Even during a rush, employees are welcoming, patient and kind.

But it isn't just the service that will make you feel at home, the diner's menu suits everyone's needs. You can find indulgent classics alongside innovative twists on fan-favorite meals. Plus, it is rare to find gluten-free bread options in a diner setting, opening up a sea of comfort food options for those with diets that are a bit more restrictive.

You can't go wrong with a simple French toast, perfectly cooked and covered in your favorite fresh fruit.

Although, if you are looking for something a bit more dense, the Boston breakfast is a showstopper. Covered in a thick layer of cheese and dressed in a spicy sausage gravy, the open-faced omelet is a breakfast-lovers dream.

The shop's lunch options are just as exciting, from the nostalgic chicken salad to inventive BLTs, the menu is full of enticing sandwiches.

If you are looking for a fancy grilled cheese, for instance, try Kate's. Oozing with brie, fig jam and dressed in a sprinkle of rosemary, you can have your childhood favorite with a bit more luxury. Brie cheese and jam are a match made in heaven; and on a sandwich, how could you go wrong?

For a closer look at Rick's menu, click here.