TOLEDO, Ohio — Country superstar Reba McEntire comes to shine in the Glass City on March 28, according to the Huntington Center.

Tickets for select dates will go on sale Friday, November 22. Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the Huntington Center box office. A special presale starting Tuesday, November 19 will be available to members of Reba’s official mailing list.

The Toledo tour date is her only Ohio stop so far, according to her website.

The "Queen of Country" since released 29 studio albums, acquired 42 number one singles, 16 number one albums, and 28 albums have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum in sales.

