TOLEDO, Ohio — The Victory Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services to cancer patients and survivors, is hosting the Over the Edge for Victory fundraiser, in which the first 85 individuals to raise $1,000 will have the opportunity to rappel 16 stories down the Toledo Edison Building.

You don't need any special skills or training; highly trained and certified rope specialists will help prepare each rappeller for their unique experience.

All funds raised will help provide free programs and services so that no cancer patient, survivor or family member has to face the cancer journey alone.

You can click here to register and find out more information.

