Local business particpate in QR code trick-or-treat candy crawl in Fremont

The event will run through the end of October

FREMONT, Ohio — There's a new and interactive way to check out local businesses in Sandusky County during the Halloween season.

After hosting a successful QR code scavenger hunt in September, the Chamber of Commerce of Sandusky County has a new QR code marketing campaign.

Near downtown Fremont, 10 businesses are participating in a trick-or-treat candy crawl.

Once inside, you can simply scan a QR code with your phone to be sent a link.

Membership and Marketing coordinator for the chamber Tyler Kneeskern said, he studied the use of QR codes for marketing while in college and though the novelty of QR codes has tapered off, they are still a great digital tool for businesses.

So, to have a little fun with it, the business this month will have one of two codes out, one to give a treat or a trick.

"And at each business you'll find a QR code to scan, and it'll tell you whether you get a trick or a treat. So, it's just a fun way that we incorporated a Halloween theme while still trying to get people to shop local," said Kneeskern.