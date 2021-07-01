QQ Kitchen Asian-inspired cuisine caters to every palate

The Asian-inspired restaurant provides meals that are elegantly made, with astute attention to detail, whether you are eating in or taking out.

TOLEDO, Ohio — From the first bite, it is easy to tell the folks at QQ Kitchen stock high-quality ingredients - and they certainly know how to use them.

Despite its modest storefront, the Asian-inspired restaurant provides meals that are elegantly made, with astute attention to detail, regardless if you are eating in or taking out.

The kitchen can be traced back to China and Korea, where owners Robert and Karen Wang grew up, before moving to the U.S. in the late '80s.

The couple raised three children while working in and owning several other restaurants, so it's clear to see where they developed their patience.

The menu features a wide variety of fare, from seafood like squid and mussel, to comfortable classics like orange chicken.

Whatever you pick, you can modify it to fit your liking by cranking up the heat or maintaining mild flavors.

The lettuce wraps start off your meal on the right track, with crispy leaves filled with a sweet and tangy chicken and topped with crunchy rice noodles.

The bi bim bop is a must-try, topped with a runny egg, it comes with savory and delicate beef, along with crunchy lettuce, gobo root, zucchini, soy bean sprout, beef, carrot all over a bed of rice.

However, you can't forget the curry. With its perfect balance of spices, a bowl can warm you up on a dreary Ohio winter day.

For a complete look at the QQ Kitchen menu, click here.