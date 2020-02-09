Put-in-Bay businesses hosting football event for Ohio State and U of M fans

Old games will play on screens while the sound of marching band music and the aroma of tailgate food will fill the air.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — There may be no live Big Ten football this fall, but you can still enjoy the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry in a new way in Put-in-Bay.

The Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce announced several businesses are teaming up to give football fans the experience of the Ohio State-Michigan game as they host "B1G Weekend" on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Establishments on the island will decorate as if there were an actual game day and welcome guests to come dressed in their team colors. Old games will play on screens while the sound of marching band music and the aroma of tailgate food will fill the air, a press release by the chamber of commerce said.

Organizers said all social distancing requirements of the state of Ohio will be followed to provide for a safe environment for this fun event.

So, even though fans will still have to wait for the big game to be played live again, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate our teams and our fall traditions.

