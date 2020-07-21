Clear your schedule: Puppy Cam Toledo goes live on Friday!

The Toledo Humane Society is partnering with Karnik on Black to feature a trio of puppies playing to win your heart and find a forever home on July 24.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday is a big day in our area. The Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers both open the baseball season and fans will certainly be glued to their TV screens to watch the action that evening.

But add one more thing to eagerly anticipate. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, fire up your computer (or phone!) for an opportunity to watch some puppies at play!

The Toledo Humane Society is joining Karnik on Black, located in Monclova, to host a trio of adoptable pups as the stars of a live show. Four cameras will follow the action as the puppies explore Karnik on Black's Puppy Lounge or Outdoor Play Yard.

The best part is you can pick just how you'd like to join the fun! The virtual stream will be hosted at PuppyCamToledo.com for those who are stuck at work (we won't tattle) or would prefer to stay home.

The other option lets you stop by in-person to Karnik on Black to view the puppies! If you fall in love with one (or two, or all three...) you can even place a pre-adoption hold on the spot, to offer a forever home for a forever friend.

No word on if any autograph signings will take place for the webstream stars, but the event is sure to be a home run.

Karnik on Black is a pet care facility offering a wide variety of options for those who already own animals. Their in-person viewing will be held at their location at 5411 Black Rd, Waterville, OH 43566.

The Toledo Humane Society offers temporary shelter, care and adoption services for all kinds of animals, from dogs to cats and even... pigs!

The non-profit also works to encourage humane treatment of animals and prevent animal cruelty. You can visit the animals currently up for adoption at 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH 43537 or view them online here. Right now you can choose from birds, cats, dogs, bunnies, guinea pigs and even hamsters, if the pups don't steal your heart first.

The puppy cams aren't featuring any action just yet, but that will change on Friday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PuppyCamToledo.com.