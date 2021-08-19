Got that fall feeling? Here's when northwest Ohio coffee shops are bringing out your seasonal favorites | LIST

Whether you want to hit your favorite coffee shop or try to make a seasonal drink yourself - we have you covered.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kids are heading back to school, and although temperatures are still hitting in the upper-80s, people are starting to dream of all things autumnal.

A true sign of the season is a cozy cup of coffee, perfectly spiced with cinnamon, clove and, of course, pumpkin!

But, when will we be able to order our fall favorites here in northwest Ohio? Don't worry; we've done the work for you. Here's a list of some of our favorite local shops and when their fall specials are likely to blow in.

TOLEDO

Black Kite Coffee | 2499 Collingwood Blvd.

Black Kite Coffee gives off cool, artsy vibes, so it's no surprise the team is taking its time creating their own unique fall menu, though that's not to say they will avoid the classics completely.

The fall menu does not have a set release date, but it can be expected in mid-September, lining up with the true fall season.

Of course, a pumpkin spice latte will be featured. But, the team is just starting to play with their recipes, focusing on those warm fall spices of clove and cinnamon for some exciting new drink options.

Grindhrs | 625 Adams St.

Grindhrs is the new shop on the block, so it will be exciting to see their take on favorite fall classics. Though a specific date for the Grindhrs fall menu has not yet been set, the team said to be prepared for its unveiling in mid-September.

The specialties are still being crafted, but Toledoans can likely expect some sort of gingerbread drink, apple cider and the classic pumpkin spice.

Maddie and Bella | 44 S. St Clair St.

Known for their cozy atmosphere and creative specials, Maddie and Bella is sure to have a long list of exciting fall specials... just not yet.

The shop has not yet set a date to unveil their fall concoctions, but they are surely on the way. Follow the shop on Facebook and keep your eyes peeled for updates to their menu.

Sip | 3160 Markway Rd.

Sip is shooting to release its fall favorites the first week of September. Though they left no word on the specifics of their autumn menu, there is something new to try just about every day.

Outside of fall-themed specials, the shop is setting up to show off a new pour-over menu, featuring roasters from both near and far.

PERRYSBURG

The Flying Joe | 2130 Preston Pkwy.

Situated in Levis Commons, The Flying Joe is gearing up for two big fall releases.

To get folks ready for the season, the shop is sharing its fall coffee flights starting Aug. 30. But, that's not where the fall festivities end; a full autumn-themed latte and food menu will be unleashed to the public on Sept. 7.

MAUMEE

Brew House Coffee and Bake Shop | 320 Conant St.

Their lips are sealed at Brew House Coffee!

The fall menu is expected to come up sometime in September, but no details were released. To stay up-to-date with the shop's latest specials, follow Brew House Coffee on Facebook.

Georgette's Grounds and Gifts | 311 Conant St.

Georgette's has run full speed into fall! The new list of specials and baked goods was released on Aug. 18.

Try out the shop's classic pumpkin spice latte or take a walk on the wild side with maple spice instead! From matcha lattes to apple pie tea drops, there is creativity abound on this fall menu so you can venture outside your "usual."

BOWLING GREEN

Flatlands | 138 N. Main St.

Flatlands is holding out on its fall menu this year, likely keeping us waiting all the way until October!

One thing is for sure: the autumn spice latte will be back for its third year! But, everything else on the fall menu will be brand new. Nothing specific has been announced, but you can keep up with all the happenings at Flatlands on Facebook here.

HOLLAND

Dragon's Roost | 909 St. McCord

Dragon's Roost is probably the most unique stop on this list. It sells more than just coffee — it is a game shop, too!

It's a wholesome, welcoming spot, fostering fun for everyone. And it's no surprise a place that carved its own spot in the community has found a cool niche in the fall coffee game. Dragon's Roost will be bringing back its yearly fall menu in early September, including its fan-favorite: Pumpkin King. Each year, the shop sells out, so give it a try early!

FINDLAY

Coffee Amici | 328 S. Main

Coffee Amici is waiting until later in the season to unveil its fall menu, with specials likely not announced until the end of September.

But, that's not to say you can't get a taste of fall a bit sooner — the shop's seasonal specials are everchanging and if you ask nicely, you may be able to get that hint of pumpkin in your drink just a few weeks early.

This is just the start of our fall drink tour, and more shops will be added as we move closer to the season. Did we miss your favorite coffee spot? Let us know! Send an e-mail to jstrock@wtol.com

Make your own latte at home!

Want to give it a whirl yourself? Here's how you can create a pumpkin spice latte at home.

INGREDIENTS

This recipe makes two mugs.

2 cups of milk

3 heaping tablespoons or more of pumpkin puree

1-3 tablespoons of sugar,

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

1 cup of strong coffee

whipped cream.

ASSEMBLY

First, let’s start by making the coffee. You’re going to want to make the coffee a bit stronger than you’d normally drink it. I make mine in a French press, and I usually add about two tablespoons of coffee per cup of water, but for this, I usually ramp it up to about three.

Next, make the pumpkin spice milk blend.

Pour your milk into a saucepan on the stove. You can use any milk you want. Whole milk works best, but 2%, oat milk and coconut milk are all great choices.

Add your pumpkin puree and sugar and combine. Warm over medium heat, but don't let it come to a boil.

As soon as it's hot, remove it from the heat and whisk in your pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and coffee.

Then, pour it into your mugs and have at it! Make it look fancy by adding whipped cream and an extra dash or two of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon. Adding a cinnamon stick to the cup is another nice touch if you're trying to impress someone.