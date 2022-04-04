ProMedica Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup announced; tickets on sale Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ProMedica Summer Concert Series is back for 2022, with a star-studded lineup of concerts the public can enjoy.
Here's who you can expect in the 419 from June through September:
- Friday, June 17, 2022: Common
- Friday, June 24, 2022: Night Ranger & Sabastian Bach
- Friday, July 1, 2022: Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers
- Friday, July 8, 2022: One Nation Under Groove Tour, George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic
- Friday, July 15, 2022: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
- Friday, July 22, 2022: Craig Morgan
- Friday, August 5, 2022: '90s House Party featuring Kid ‘N Play, Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Badd and Montell Jordan
- Friday, August 12, 2022: Justin Moore (Jeep Fest)
- Friday, August 26, 2022: KC and The Sunshine Band
- Friday, September 16, 2022: Patti LaBelle (Momentum)
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at ProMedicaLive.com.
In 2021, ProMedica hosted 10 concerts across seven different genres. Over 60,000 guests from 45 states made the trip to jam out in the 419. Over 1,100 community members stepped up to volunteer, and 33 companies sponsored the summer event.
Like last year, the series will be entirely cashless. Tickets will be digital and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the food trucks and retail locations. As an alternative, a "cash-to-card kiosk" will be available to exchange cash for physical cards.
ProMedica representatives noted that they will continue to monitor the spread COVID-19 within the community and will communicate with state and local health officials to determine if each concert can proceed as planned.