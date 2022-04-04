ProMedica Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup announced; tickets on sale Friday

Big names like Common, Coolio, Pat Benatar and Patti LaBelle will be jamming out in the 419 from June through September

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ProMedica Summer Concert Series is back for 2022, with a star-studded lineup of concerts the public can enjoy.

Here's who you can expect in the 419 from June through September:

Friday, June 17, 2022: Common

Friday, June 24, 2022: Night Ranger & Sabastian Bach

Friday, July 1, 2022: Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers

Friday, July 8, 2022: One Nation Under Groove Tour, George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic

Friday, July 15, 2022: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Friday, July 22, 2022: Craig Morgan

Friday, August 5, 2022: '90s House Party featuring Kid 'N Play, Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Badd and Montell Jordan

Friday, August 12, 2022: Justin Moore (Jeep Fest)

Friday, August 26, 2022: KC and The Sunshine Band

Friday, September 16, 2022: Patti LaBelle (Momentum)

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at ProMedicaLive.com.

In 2021, ProMedica hosted 10 concerts across seven different genres. Over 60,000 guests from 45 states made the trip to jam out in the 419. Over 1,100 community members stepped up to volunteer, and 33 companies sponsored the summer event.

Like last year, the series will be entirely cashless. Tickets will be digital and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the food trucks and retail locations. As an alternative, a "cash-to-card kiosk" will be available to exchange cash for physical cards.