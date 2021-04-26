Port Clinton's Meals on Madison returning bigger than 2020

Officials say the MOM program saved many downtown businesses.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — It saved multiple restaurants and other businesses in downtown Port Clinton last year.

And now Meals on Madison is coming back, bigger and better.

It was a decision to help offer downtown bars and restaurants outdoor seating options during the strictest portions of the COVID-19 shutdown last year.

Meals on Madison closed a downtown stretch of Madison Street all summer, and it went over so well that local officials say it has jump started the downtown Port Clinton revitalization.

"It really was developed out of a need because of COVID, and it just turned into more than we could have ever imagined," said Nicole Kochensparger, CEO of the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. "So no, I don't think that this would have ever happened had it not been for COVID."

Now it seems to be a mainstay, as the city and downtown business owners have agreed to bring Meals on Madison back.

And with the time to plan ahead for this year, MOM will feature more seating, eating, kid activities and concerts.

Mayor Mike Snider says with more local businesses chipping into the pooled fund, and a donated concert stage from Live Nation, the city will be bringing in bigger and more musical acts for this tourism season.

"Last year, basically, two bars downtown pitched in for the entertainment," Snider said. "Now that we have the financial resources to get that up a little higher, it's going to be spectacular."

The city of Port Clinton will be closing off this downtown block of Madison Street on Thursday, with outdoor seating in place and available by this weekend.