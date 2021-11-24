Tiffin glass studio preparing for the holidays with an assortment of offerings

Along with their best-selling glass Christmas ornaments, The Poignon Project also has a variety of stocking stuffers for the artist in your life.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A local glass artist's gallery has become a go-to location in Tiffin for holiday gifts, and this year he is offering more than ever.

Since 2015, Ryan Poignon has been offering his hand-blown glassware out of his Tiffin art studio and gallery, The Poignon Project.

Over the years, his Christmas ornaments have become, by far, his best-selling items.

So, as more and more people come in for holiday shopping, he and his group of interns decided to create some non-glass stocking stuffers for the artist in your life.

Including a folding pocket paintbrush and an emergency art kit.

"With what's been going on in the past years, there's not a lot of stuff based towards the artist in an emergency situation. So, we came up with some fun, great, handmade ideas that I think everybody will be impressed by," Poignon said.

Recently, Poignon has reopened one of his studio's mainstays: private glass blowing classes.

Now this holiday season, he is offering a personal walkthrough of the process of making your own glass Christmas ornament for your group of friends or family.

"All get a hands-on experience making that one Christmas ornament for your Christmas tree. So, not only are you building memories here at the shop, working together, but you also get that reminder every year when you pull it out of the box, you know who made this," Poignon said.

Poignon says more people have been shopping local for the holidays since COVID-19.

"I think it's really woke people up not to go to the big box stores and get these generic gifts. And more are searching our downtowns and local resources to find the people that are able to make these unique, one-of-a-kind products," Poignon explained.

In a few weeks on Saturday, Dec. 11, the Poignon Project will be hosting their annual, family-friendly holiday glass scavenger hunt in downtown Tiffin.