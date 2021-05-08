The 10th annual Pizza Palooza is on July 30th - 31st

SYLVANIA, Ohio — What is cheesy, saucy and topped with some of your favorites? Pizza! Whether you like your crust thin, thick or deep dish you are sure to find a pie you like at this year’s Pizza Palooza.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Sylvania’s annual event is coming back for their 10th Pizza Palooza. The festivities will take place July 30th – July 31st at the Centennial Terrace. In addition to pizza there will be live music, children's activities and more.