SYLVANIA, Ohio — What is cheesy, saucy and topped with some of your favorites? Pizza! Whether you like your crust thin, thick or deep dish you are sure to find a pie you like at this year’s Pizza Palooza.
After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Sylvania’s annual event is coming back for their 10th Pizza Palooza. The festivities will take place July 30th – July 31st at the Centennial Terrace. In addition to pizza there will be live music, children's activities and more.
More details are to come. The event will ensure to practice CDC and state guidelines. For more information visit the Pizza Palooza event page.