Families start enjoying fall at Perrysburg pumpkin patch

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Mason family made a trip to Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds and nearly had the place to themselves. The pumpkin patch in Perrysburg is a smaller local option but still has a lot to offer.

“It had been a while since we’ve been here but a lot has been added,” Danielle Mason said.

Mason visited the pumpkin patch on Sunday with her two kids, Davey and Maely.

“Eight years ago we can home from our honeymoon early to plant pumpkins and we had a little tiny stand behind the garage and that was it!” owner Gwen Langenderfer said.

Each year, Gwen and her husband try to add something new to the pumpkin patch to help attract more people.

While some attractions like the hayride can’t happen this year because of COVID-19, the entire property is pretty spread out, making it a great place for social distancing.

On top of a petting zoo, they also have a children’s play area, firepit, basketball tractor hoop and pumpkins for purchase.

“This is a great hidden gem! It’s not one I’ve heard a ton about but when we looked it up on Google Maps it was here and has all kinds of activities. Like I said, it had been a while since we’d been here but it seems a lot has been added," Mason said.

The pumpkin patch also has certain days where they bring in food trucks or other local vendors, which they announce on their social media.

