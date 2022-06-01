Perrysburg preparing to host stop on cross-country classic car rally

The annual cross-country rally hosts more than 100 classic cars making stops in small-town America. One of those stops is right here in northwest Ohio.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — It's been one of the biggest classic car events in the country for nearly 40 years, and a northwest Ohio man is readying to participate as the Great Race 2022 will be coming through our area.

Richard Greene from Tiffin has owned his 1929 Model A Ford for 52 years.

After touring all over the country for auto shows, he decided to try out something different. After a few years of waiting, he was chosen as a driver in the Great Race.

"It's more of a road rally than it is a race," Greene said.

Each year, more than 100 classic and antique cars travel across the country, making stops for lunch and overnight stays.

Along with working with his navigator to optimize their driving over the predetermined course, Richard says the beautiful scenery in small-town USA and the friends he's made over the years have continued to bring him back.

"We have developed a family with the other great racers," Green said. "And as much as it is a competition, it's not a competition."

And Richard is not the only connection to this year's Great Race, for the first time in Perrysburg's history, northwest Ohio will feature an overnight stop for the race. That stop will be in historic downtown Perrsyburg on June 21.

Perrysburg will close more downtown roads than they ever have before to host the event; closing Louisiana Avenue from Front to Sixth streets, and Walnut to Elm streets.

Visit Perrysburg's Christine Best says following the Solheim Cup, northwest Ohio has proven we can host national events of this size.

"For Perrysburg, this is our little opportunity at the table," Best said. "We're going to show these folks that hospitality and have them stay overnight and leave here safe and sound the next morning on the next leg to Indiana."

Along with all of the classic cars on display, there will be family-friendly activities, food trucks and even more local cars.

"Not only should they try this one because there are so many offerings from a vehicle standpoint, but we have an amazing shopping district, there's incredible crafts, awesome storefronts, we have restaurants," Best said. "And during this event, we'll even bring in some food trucks too, so there's something for everyone during this event."