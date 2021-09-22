Inaugural Perrysburg Fall Fest set for Oct. 3

Activities include a cornhole tournament and doughnut and cider tasting.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The inaugural Perrysburg Fall Fest is set for Oct. 2 in the city's historic downtown streets.

Festival-goers can enjoy live music, DORA drinks, food trucks and vendors between Louisiana Avenue and Walnut Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a magician, pumpkin carving and kids craft table.

A single-elimination cornhole tournament will take place and winners will receive a cash prize and gift packs from local businesses. There is a $30 entrance fee per team.

A $5 wristband grants you access to sample doughnuts and cider from several local bakeries. A $2 kids wristband includes face painting, pumpkin painting, a corn maze and hayride.