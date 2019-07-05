TOLEDO, Ohio — Two local businesses are teaming up bring a fun and exciting way to explore west Toledo.

Patron Saints Brewery and Wersell’s Bike Shop wanted to create an event that allows locals to get outside in a new way.

“Pedals and Pints” is a bi-weekly bike ride that starts Wednesday at Patron Saints Brewery around 7:15 p.m., and rolls out to a different location in west Toledo before traveling back to the brewery to continue the camaraderie.

Patron Saints is located at 4730 W. Bancroft St.

"We anticipate using the UT/Metroparks bike trail and riding through the neighborhoods to the park, local businesses, landmarks and so many other local gems. All are welcome and you do not have to drink beer to participate in the ride," Patron Saints' Aaron Grizaniuk said in a news release.

Pedals and Pints Ride (Casual Pint) Fitness event in Toledo, OH by Patron Saints Brewery and 2 others on Wednesday, May 8 2019 with 189 people interested.

Wednesday's maiden voyage will see the ride travel from Patron Saints Brewery to The Casual Pint, which is one of Patron Saints Brewery's customers. A keg will be delivered on this ride via a bike trailer.

"The partnership seemed like a natural fit. Patron Saints Brewery is only a quarter mile off of the UT/Metroparks bike trail and Wersell’s Bike Shop is only a few miles away. Both businesses are very involved in supporting the communities we live in so we put our heads together and came up with the idea for Pedals and Pints," Grizniuk said.

More information can be found by visiting the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2111017095676131/