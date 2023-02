Paczki near you: Where to find the popular Polish pastry in the 419

With Fat Tuesday upon us, we are on the hunt for the best paczki around. Here's where you can get your fix on Fat Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the moment we've all been waiting for - paczki season is here!

Unfortunately, one of the biggest paczki events in our area was missed this year. ONE Village Council announced Toledo's famous Polish Village paczki sale will not happen in 2023.

But thankfully, the 419 is full of bakeries ready to fatten you up with our favorite Polish pastry.

Here's a list of just some of the places you can go to get your fill.

TOLEDO

It’s Paczki time !!! Our paczkis are super filled - our goal is filling in every bite 💕💕. Today and tomorrow—- recommend preorder for tomorrow 4198821787. Woo hoo 😊😊 Posted by Cafe Donuts on Monday, February 20, 2023

🚨🚨🚨We will be open Fat Tuesday for limited hours 7a-10am. Please preorder to guarantee your order 📱 we have a limited menu with just Paczki Flavors.. See you in the AM 🚨🚨❤️🍩⏰🥳 Posted by Holey Toledough - Handcrafted Doughnuts on Monday, February 20, 2023

We are prepping for Fat Tuesday, with some extra help! We had to bring in all the troops, including our 6th generation of Wixey ☺️ See you tomorrow!! Posted by Wixey Bakery on Monday, February 20, 2023

SYLVANIA

Pre-ordering for Paczki is available until tonight! With offering 16 flavors comes a hard decision so ordering ahead... Posted by Geer Edibles Family Bakery on Monday, February 20, 2023

Place your pre-orders for Paczki, to guarantee the flavors you want. Deadline for pre-orders is 2/18 at 2pm. If your... Posted by Main Street Sweets on Friday, February 17, 2023

MAUMEE

OREGON

PERRYSBURG

NORTHWOOD

The big day is finally coming #fattuesday We are OPEN tomorrow till 4pm!!!!! Did you place your order yet? We are taking orders now here on fb, or on IG, or you can call us @419-6939043 Posted by Dons Donuts on Monday, February 20, 2023

WATERVILLE

