PERRYSBURG, Ohio — It might already be August, but there's still time to take in an outdoor art fair!

Head to the Levis Commons Fine Art Fair the weekend of August 17-18.

Perfect for art lovers and anyone looking to enjoy a nice day with family. The fair features the work of over 100 artists. Booths will display local artists' jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, and more.

Take a break from the art to enjoy live music and entertainment, or grab lunch at one of Levis Commons' unique restaurants.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

