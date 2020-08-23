Ovarian Cancer Connection going virtual to keep offering resources to patients in the Toledo area

Each year, the nonprofit's events help support multiple local women fighting ovarian cancer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ovarian Cancer Connection is hosting its three annual events virtually this year in order to keep offering financial assistance to ovarian cancer patients in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Funding for the nonprofit comes from sponsors and donors as well as the participants in its events.

Each year, events such as Teal to Toe 5K Run and Walk, the Mary Lou Davis Glow Roll nighttime bike ride and the annual Ellen Jackson Ovarian Cancer Walk help support women fighting ovarian cancer.

This year, the nonprofit is designing a virtual page for the events, giving everyone an opportunity to participate. Those participating in the events will be able to partake in the following activities online:

- Jazz up your helmet, light up your bike, wear crazy outfits.

- Recruit, invite and build your team through social media.

- Create a personal statement on your individual fundraising page.

- Blog about your experience.

- Compete between businesses, co-workers, family and friends.

- Post selfies.

- Raise money and watch the leader board rise as the nonprofit hits its $80,000 goal.

- Share pictures and videos.

- Mobile bidding on donated items.

- Live streaming.

You can find more information about upcoming events here. And if you're interested in becoming a sponsor, you can call 419-866-6622 to get more information.