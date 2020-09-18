Ottawa Tavern takes tasty twist on childhood classic

While the menu is packed with gluttonous comfort food, the overstuffed grilled cheese reigns supreme.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For some, the Ottawa Tavern is a neighborhood bar where you've probably watched your brother's band play... or maybe that's just me.

But, the new Ottawa Tavern is filled with classic goodies and creative cocktails that will make you feel like you've gone back in time.

As the chilly weather sets in, the tomato soup will send you back to a simpler time; have it paired with a grilled cheese sandwich to really get the nostalgia flowing. The best thing is, you have more than one grilled cheese to choose from. From a BLT rendition to hot ham and cheese, you can really get creative. However, in my opinion, the macaroni and cheese spin on the already cheesy sandwich is what truly reigns supreme.

The kitchen doesn't use up all those innovations on that side of the menu though, the vast variety of chicken chunks are a perfect tailgating treat. Have them fried or grilled, either way they will be covered in a hearty dose of toppings. Try the chicken nacho chunks on for size; you won't regret it.

The bar has gotten in on the action with some interesting cocktails you'll only see at the OT. A venue like this is often synonymous with tall boys of domestic beer and these concoctions lean into that well-known aesthetic.

Have you ever seen a PBR - poured in a glass first of all - mixed with strawberry vodka, covered in cranberry juice and adorned with a slice of lime? Well, at the Ottawa Tavern, that's just one of three curious cocktails using the infamously cheap beer. And don't worry, they have high-life highballs for those of you with more refined tastes.

To check out all of the OT's offerings, check out their Facebook page.

Burger week may be over, but we've decided to keep Sliders on the menu. Get any 2 of our burgers (excluding the... Posted by The Ottawa Tavern on Thursday, August 27, 2020