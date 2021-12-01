Ottawa Park Ice Rink opens Friday

The city of Toledo announced Tuesday the Ottawa Park Ice Rink will open for the season Friday at 5 p.m. Social distancing measures will be in place.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Tuesday Ottawa Park Ice Rink will open for the season at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15.

The rink will reopen while following social distancing precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All visitors must have their temperatures taken upon entry. Anyone with a fever above 100 degrees will be denied entry. Masks must be worn at all times, indoors and out. Masks can be removed when sitting and eating.

A maximum of 35 skaters will be allowed admission during open skate times. The open skate sessions last 90 minutes to 2 hours, as follows:

Monday sessions are 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday sessions are 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday sessions are 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday sessions are 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is also drop-in hockey from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday sessions are 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday sessions are 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for drop-in hockey, and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for open skate.

Sunday sessions are 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors will be asked to leave at the end of their session in order for staff to clean and sanitize between sessions. If a visitor is signed up for the following session, he or she must wait outside.

Admission is $4 and skate rental is $2. Senior admission is $2.50. Children under 3 skate free. An individual season pass costs $28. Seniors pay $16 for a season pass. A family season pass is $95.

Session times are subject to change. Check the schedule at toledo.oh.gov/icerink or call 419-936-2997. For information on facility rental opportunities, please call Dawn Cousino at 419-936-2700.

You can also go to toledo.oh.gov/icerink for more information.