With all the snow from this week, it's not a bad idea to get out and go have some winter fun.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids on the three-day weekend ahead, how about ice skating?

Ottawa park ice rink located on Parkside Drive in west Toledo offers a unique experience for the whole family.



"Nothing more, I think charming and romantic being outside in skating outdoors on ice it's just healthy and fun and of course the snow coming down it really just adds to the experience,” said Karen Ranney Wolkins, Commissioner of Park Recreation

If you’re interested in stopping by, admission to skate is only $4 and they even have skates available to rent for an extra $2.

"So, for $6 you can skate your heart's content,” added Ranney Wolkins. "For Presidents' Day we will have a big open skate from noon to six so all the kids who are out of school on Monday we encourage you to come out and enjoy some skating."

Of course, for all you couples out there looking for a romantic date, Friday is a perfect day to do so.

"We do have tomorrow night specials cupids couple night so you don't have to be a couple to come out but we are encouraging for Valentine's Day to come out and enjoy some skiing together,” said Wolkins.

You'll want to come on out and skate while you still have a chance, this ice rink is only available in the winter season.

You can find more information on open ice skate hours here.

