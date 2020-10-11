Hot dog-themed storytime with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls in to Maumee

The Maumee branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be holding a parking lot party that shouldn't be missed, with a very special four-wheeled friend.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Does your bologna have a first name?

Oscar Mayer might not be bringing the bologna to our area, but they are bringing the Wienermobile for a stop at the Maumee branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

The iconic vehicle will be part of a "hot dog-themed storytime" event on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the library's parking lot.

The "Hotdoggers" will read the themed stories from the "Bun Roof" of the Wienermobile and of course, bring some sweet swag.

Stickers and Weenie whistles (an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tradition, pictured below) to toot to your heart's content will be given out to remember the fun.

Masks and social distancing are required.

The Maumee branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library is located at 501 River Rd, Maumee, OH 43537.

The Wienermobile will be making other stops in our area over the next few days after the big event at the library: