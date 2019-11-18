These upcoming chilly months are full of inside family fun, holidays and big meals. But, what about having family fun on the ice?

At One SeaSkate you can lace up those ice skates and twirl around on the "ice." Now through Jan. 5, there are plenty of opportunities for you to come out and enjoy this outdoor fun. The synthetic ice is located between One SeaGate and Renaissance Toledo.

Whether it is date night, a fun event with friends or a family fun filled night your mid-afternoon to evenings could be spent on the ice.

Regular hours for the ice rink are:

Monday-Thursday 5-8 p.m.

Friday 5-10 p.m.

Saturday 3-10 p.m.

Sunday Noon-5 p.m.

It's an inexpensive way to hang out on the ice and to make fun memories. Sessions last for an hour and a half.

General admission: $5

Group Rate: $4 (minimum 20 skaters)

Students/Military: $3

Seniors: $2

You can bring your own ice skates if you have them and if not there is not a need to worry; there are options to rent skates at the rink and even sharpen dull skates before or after you hit the ice.

Skate rental: $2

Skate Sharpening: $1

The rink surface is not your normal frozen water, its synthetic ice. This means that it will remain open through most conditions. You can always check online to see if there the rink is closed before you go if whether conditions are not the best.

There are several places to park your car close by:

One SeaGate offers valet service during Friday and Saturday sessions and special events as requested

The Depot ProMedica Garage, 202 N. Summit Street

Summit Street Garage, 201 N. Summit Street

Superior Garage, 325 N. St. Clair Street

Kwik Parking, 300 N. Summit Street

Vistula Garage, 610 N. Superior Street

One SeaGate Valet, 550 N. Summit Street

If you are looking for a fun and safe place to play on the ice, the One SeaSkate Ice Skating rink is a great place to be at.

