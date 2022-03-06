OLPH Fun Fest makes full return this weekend

The festival had to take a few years off because of the pandemic. But, it is back in full force, kicking off Friday at 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a few years off because of the pandemic, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Fun Festival is returning to south Toledo this weekend.

Festival organizers are excited to bring the festival back in full, with rides, food trucks and music all returning. Tickets for individual activities are available at the festival for free. Money from the festival goes right back to the parish.

The event is will take place at 2255 Central Grove in Toledo on:

Friday, June 3 from 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday, June 4 from 1 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 5 from 2 - 6 p.m.

"We wanted to bring the community back, we could see the community wanted it back,"

For more information about the OLPH Fun Fest, click here.