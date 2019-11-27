TOLEDO, Ohio — The Tours de Noel returns for its 31st year in Toledo's Old West End. Featuring five houses decorated for the holidays, the tour offers many activities and sights for those who attend.

The weekend will be kicked off on Saturday at the corner of Robinwood and Bancroft with the lighting of the Old West End Commons Park Tree and Gazebo. Santa will arrive at 4:30 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Free refreshments and cookies will be available.

The tours and main events begin on Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. Five houses and two churches are part of this year's tour.

For those looking to shop, the First Congregational Church will be offering a wide variety of items to purchase. The church will also serve lunch from noon to 6:30 p.m.

The Glenwood Lutheran Church will provide children's crafts, music and treats.

There will be free parking at multiple locations and free bus transportation between the houses.

Proceeds from Tours de Noel support the mission of the Women of the Old West End, which include the upkeep of the neighborhood and other community initiatives and events.

Tickets during the day of the event are cash only at the houses and run $15 per person, $5 per single ticket and children under 13 are free with an adult. Tickets can also be purchased using cash or credit card at the First Congregational Church.

Advance tickets are $12 per person and cash only through the 30th. For a list of locations selling advance tickets and more information on the festivities click here.

