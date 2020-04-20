TOLEDO, Ohio — Some of Toledo's eats and brews will be rolling up to serve the Old Orchard neighborhood in an effort to bring a little light and a break from cooking to the neighborhood.

The three businesses participating are all owned by Old Orchard residents. Deet's BBQ spearheaded the event, which will include Patron Saints Brewery and Tapped 419's root beer serving truck Ladder 419. Root beer will be self-serve and free to anyone interested, while Patron Saints will be offering beer growlers and 6 packs of their brews.

Deet's BBQ will have a limited menu to keep things flowing and social distancing will be strictly enforced. It's encouraged not to linger as this isn't a party, but more a chance to get some food and bring it back home for your enjoyment. Contactless transactions will be in place to further meet guidelines.

Deet's BBQ will also be taking donations for their #grubsforscrubs initiative to feed local healthcare workers.

Old Orchard Food Truck To-Go Day will be taking place from 6-9 p.m. at 2673 Meadowwood Dr., at the corner of Meadowwood and Christie St.

For full information, check out the Facebook event page here.

