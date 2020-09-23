New #FallInOhio tourism campaign kicks off in the Buckeye State

The new marketing campaign is aimed at continuing the tourism industry's momentum into the fall season, as some local and small businesses struggle amid COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With fall finally here, leaders with the Ohio Tourism Agency are shifting focus to outdoor activities across the state

As Ohio's tourism industry works to stay above water during the pandemic, Ohio Find It Here has launched its newest tourism campaign called Fall In Ohio.

The agency's website now lists "100 Things To Do In Ohio this Fall," many only a day trip away from northwest Ohio, with plenty of outdoor offerings.

"Places to hike, fish, bike, do horseback riding, lots of places to stop and eat and see all of the great food that Ohio has to offer. So, no matter what you're looking for in Ohio, particularly during the fall, you can find it here," Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency Lydia Mihalik said.

The agency also links to popular scenic routes for a long drive or hike as a way to take in the best autumn leaf colors Ohio has to offer.

Mihalik said that it's vital for the state economy that we continue to help the small, locally owned businesses all around Ohio that rely on tourism dollars.

"These are the businesses that have been supporting our communities for decades. They're the heartbeat and the soul of our communities. So, when you get out and explore, get out and visit these small businesses and do it locally," Mihalik said.