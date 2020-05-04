TOLEDO, Ohio — It can be hard trying to find something positive during this pandemic when all we see is bad news. However, I’d like you to join me in taking this time to appreciate the beauty of nature and all that’s around you.

I have been trying to focus on the good things during this pandemic, like having more time to do activities I never would’ve been able to do otherwise.

I find myself trying more hobbies and experimenting with cooking a lot as well. I encourage you to take some time to revisit an old hobby or start a new one, and let’s try to spread some positivity around!

Don’t forget to share anything you have been trying out, maybe a new recipe or activity, or some thoughts you’ve had throughout your days. We want to hear from YOU, please send us your stories to blog@wtol.com.

Please take this time to enjoy a Moment of Zen!

Stay healthy. Stay safe.

~ Angie Rafaat

