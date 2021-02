LIST | Where to find packzi in the 419

With Fat Tuesday upon us, we are on the hunt for the best packzi around. Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know!

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the moment we've all been waiting for - packzi season is here!

Unfortunately, one of the biggest packzi events in our area was missed this year. The ONE Village Council voted to postpone the 31st annual paczki fundraiser, which was originally scheduled to take place from Feb. 14-16, 2021.

But thankfully, the 419 is full of bakeries ready to fatten you up with our favorite Polish pastry.

Here's a list of just some of the places you can go to get your fill. If we missed your favorite shop, let us know! Send an e-mail to jstrock@wtol.com.

TOLEDO

Located at: 4427 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH and 6636 Bancroft St. Toledo, OH

4427 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH and 6636 Bancroft St. Toledo, OH Call: 419-472-7098

419-472-7098 Hours: Secor Rd. location: Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Sunday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Bancroft St. location: Tuesday - Saturday: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Located at: 3820 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH

3820 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH Call: 419-742-2020

419-742-2020 Hours: Wednesday - Sunday: 7 a.m. - noon

Facebook Nothing says "I love you" more than a box of Holey Toledough donuts and Paczki Celebrate Valentine's Day with us tomorrow Get your pre-orders in on our app or websiteValentine's Day BFD's also available - must be ordered by 8am.

Located at: 101 Main St #7, Toledo, OH

101 Main St #7, Toledo, OH Call: 419-698-2988

419-698-2988 Hours: Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Located at: 759 S Holland-Sylvania Rd. Toledo, Ohio

759 S Holland-Sylvania Rd. Toledo, Ohio Call: 419-867-8297

419-867-8297 Hours: Monday - Friday: 5 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday: 5 a.m. - 3p.m.

Located at: 2017 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH

2017 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH Call: 419-382-6684

419-382-6684 Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

SYLVANIA

Located at: 5639 Main St. Sylvania, OH

5639 Main St. Sylvania, OH Call: 419-882-2302

419-882-2302 Hours: Tuesday - Friday: 7 a.m. - noon; Saturday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Located at: 8252 Mayberry Square Sylvania, OH

8252 Mayberry Square Sylvania, OH Call: 567-455-5903

567-455-5903 Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 7 a.m. - 2p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Located at: 5519 Main Street Sylvania, OH

5519 Main Street Sylvania, OH Call: 419-885-3505

419-885-3505 Hours: Monday - Saturday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

MAUMEE

Located at: 3320 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee, OH

3320 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee, OH Call: 419-794-4000

419-794-4000 Hours: Monday - Saturday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sunday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

OREGON

Located at: 2306 Starr Ave, Oregon, OH

2306 Starr Ave, Oregon, OH Call: 419-698-2000

419-698-2000 Hours: Monday: 5 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Tuesdays – Fridays: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays: 5 a.m. - 5 p.m.

PERRYSBURG

Located at: 26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH

26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH Call: 419-872-6900

419-872-6900 Hours: Monday - Saturday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sunday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

NORTHWOOD

WATERVILLE