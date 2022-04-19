Vantage opens new storefront to celebrate 419 Day

The business started as a hobby, then became a successful online venture before moving into a commercial location three years ago.

FREMONT, Ohio — It was a special 419 Day for one local apparel company.

What started as a hobby supplying local wrestlers with original apparel has turned into a full-scale apparel business.

Vantage owner Devon Mezinger invited local officials to the grand opening of his company's new and much larger location on East State Street in Fremont.

Devon said he could have established his business anywhere, but knew that he wanted to set up shop in his home town.

"The home-town feel of Fremont, there's nothing like it, you know," Metzinger said. "So, staying here, building a business here, being able to employ people here, it's just great."

With the extra space they now have a designated design office, and expect to plan for a further build out of the new building to make sure all of their equipment is under one roof.

They will also continue to offer their popular spirit ware sales for local schools as well.

Along with their offerings of athletic wear, shorts, t-shirts and hats, Vantage also offered specially designed "It's all fine in the 419" shirts to mark the special day.

"419 Day is, you know, for all of the businesses. Get out there and support your small business, not just today but everyday." said Rachel Wynkoop, executive director of the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce

"So if anybody is not from the Fremont area we can ship them to you. So if you go to Vantagebrandco.com, you can pick out your size, pay the shipping, and them we'll ship it right to you once we actually produce more, because more than likely these will be gone," Mezinger said.

The Vantage storefront is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.