New coffee shop emerges in Oregon despite pandemic woes

Delana Ball already has one coffee shop in Tiffin, but isn't letting COVID-19 hold her back from expanding her signature brew to Oregon.

OREGON, Ohio — Small businesses, restaurants especially, have been hit hard by the pandemic. However, one local woman isn’t letting that stop her from opening up a brand new coffee shop in Oregon.

Delana Ball is the owner of Sabaidee Expresso Shop. She already owns one coffee store in Tiffin, but wanted to expand her brand to Oregon.

Originally, the new store was set to open during the summer, but the pandemic delayed the process.

The Tiffin location lost a majority of its business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as Tiffin University and other businesses closed down. Instead of giving up on the new store, Delana continued to work hard towards her dream. On Thursday, she had her grand opening on Coy Rd.

“I believe that we are bigger than a pandemic. No pandemic is going to stop us. You've got to have faith and you've got to believe in your dream and you've just got to go for it no matter what the situation or circumstances (are) in life,” Delana said.

Delana said she's confident the community will want to support local businesses during this difficult time and hopes to expand her business even further within the next year.