GO 419: Bowling Green has a new cat cafe

The cat café fosters cats up for adoption from the Wood County Humane Society to help open up additional room for more spay and neutering.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Cat lovers in the area have a new café that is just purr-fect.

And this new business will have you "feline" good while doing some good as well.

Opened in early May, Tabby & Fidos in downtown Bowling Green is the cat's meow.

The coffee shop offers drinks as well as items from local vendors for your four-legged friend.

But the shop also is a dedicated cat lounge where patrons can kick back and relax with around eight to 10 friendly felines.

"So right now it's at about eight. We did adopt out seven since we've opened, so it's just about getting those cats back in as we adopt out to keep a nice flow going so there's plenty of cats for people to visit," said co-owner Patty Beam.

The cats at the cafe are all available for adoption through the Wood County Humane Society. They're being cared for as foster pets until they find a permanent home.

"It does give people the time to get to know the cats," Beam said. "And they can come back as many times as they want, we encourage that. And then as well as helping the humane society move the cats here, it gives them more space to take in new cats to get spayed and neutered."

You can register online for a 50-minute session inside of the cat lounge for $10.

Or you can sign up for a monthly membership that offers unlimited visits.

They also offer cat yoga, kiddie story times, and private party rentals.

The window shopping has already helped bring in foot traffic from local cat lovers.

"I go to Yellow Springs often, and almost every single store in Yellow Springs has a cat. And I mean, I would go there anyway, but that draws me in," said first-time patron Vickie Haskins.

In less than a month, Tabby & Fidos has already helped seven cats find homes.

Getting cats adopted via the cafe ultimately makes more room at the Humane Society to bring in more off of the streets.

"We all start to love these cats as they're here, we get to know them. But it's wonderful to see those new owners coming in and the joy on their face and the cats going home." said Beam