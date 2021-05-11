"Hit Us With Your Best Shot;" in Nature’s Nursery nature photo contest

The winning photo will be featured in the future Nature’s Nursery facility and the winner will receive the image as a large canvas print provided by Khone Camera

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Photographers, prepare your shutters! It’s your time to “hit em’ with your best shot” for Nature’s Nursery photo contest.

In honor of National Nature Photography Day on June 15th, Nature’s Nursery is giving photographers the opportunity to gain exposure, compete in a fun contest, and help raise funds for the nature they love to capture in photos.

From professional photographers to dabbling hobbyists, all who love to capture nature in still photos are encouraged by Nature’s Nursery to join the Nature Photo Contest. The winner will be the photo that sells for the most in an online auction, therefore leveling the playing field among photographers as beauty is in the eye of the bidder!

“This week is the biggest week in birding in our area and more nature enthusiasts than ever are out with their cameras,” Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director, said. “The hardest part of the contest will be picking that one best shot.”

Contest participants must submit only one photo before the May 30th deadline and include an entry form that can be found on Nature’s Nursery website here. Each 8x10 submission will be auctioned online June 13th-18th. The photo that sells for the highest amount will be featured in the future Nature’s Nursery facility and the winner will receive the image as a large canvas print provided by Khone Camera.

“Nature’s Nursery works hard to protect local wildlife and natural habitats. As a nonprofit, these types of fundraisers are essential to our operations and it’s always a bonus when we can engage and support other nature enthusiasts,” Schroeder said.