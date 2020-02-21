TOLEDO, Ohio — You may start to see a lot of baby animals in your yard in just a couple short months. Nature's Nursery is gearing up for their busy season to take in injured and orphaned critters.

Each animal is important to our ecosystem in its own way.

Yet staffers with the nonprofit based in Whitehouse want us to understand a few things when it comes to rescuing wild animals. Don't automatically assume an animal or nest is abandoned, Allison Schroeder explained. Schroeder serves as the executive director of Nature's Nursery.

"The perfect scenario is always to keep wildlife in the wild," Schroeder said. "Obviously, if it is abandoned and injured, we want to bring it in here, take care of it with the goal of releasing them back into the wild when it's safe."

If you want to help a critter in your yard, give Nature's Nursery a call. Staff will often have you monitor the situation, give you signs to look for, and/or take pictures for them to evaluate.

RELATED: Nature's Nursery seeks land for expansion, names new executive director

RELATED: SWEET VIDEO: Mama duck reunited with babies

Nature's Nursery took in a record 3,200 animals last year. They're expecting another busy year in 2020.

Due to a milder winter, Nature's Nursery is currently caring for roughly a dozen bats right now. Bats help farmers by eating pesky bugs as well as mosquitoes. The nursery hopes to soon have them rehabilitated and set free.

If you'd like to help, you can always donate. Nature's Nursery also welcomes you to some upcoming events. Proceeds from the Walleye game March 22 as well as from Pop It! Paint It! in Waterville on March 5 will help critters and our ecosystem. To find more events, visit their website here.