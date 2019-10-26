HOLLAND, Ohio — There's still time to get your fall projects in! It takes a while in northwest Ohio for the ground to freeze so until that happens, go ahead and get planting.

When you plant in the fall, make sure you give everything a late water.

"People think you can stop watering once there's frost. No, you stop watering once it freezes," Jenny Amstutz with Nature's Corner said.

Even if it’s once a week or every other week, make sure that the ground stays moist with all of your new plants, that is key.

If you have any late fall projects such as planting your arborvitaes to get your green walls, it’s a great time to do that. Just make sure that you find the right plant for the right place.

This green giant arborvitae gets about 30 feet tall, eight to twelve feet wide so you’re not going to want to put that four feet off your house.

wtol

Along with arborvitae, there’s still plenty of options as far as trees and shrubs go for fall planting. The same rules apply: make sure that you mend the soil when you plant, rip the root apart, mulch it in so it’s nice and insulated.

The air being nice and cold are makes the top of the plant go dormant. It’s not like in the spring where you have to protect your plant from the frost. In the fall, they are ready for those colder temperatures.

"The soil temperate is still nice and warm, so everything that you plant is going to be perfectly happy," Jenny said.

If there are any projects or any open spaces in your landscape, now is a great time to get out to the nursery and get that project done.

RELATED: Tips and tricks to make the most of your fall bulbs

RELATED: As temperatures cool, bring plants indoors