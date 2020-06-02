TOLEDO, Ohio — February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association is starting the month off strong with National Wear Red Day on Feb. 7!

Millions of Americans will wear red this Friday to call attention to cardiovascular disease, the number one health threat to women.

Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds, and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Heart disease and stroke impacts the lives of one in three women, and cardiac events are on the rise in women in their twenties.

Wearing red on National Wear Red Day will raise awareness to the seriousness of cardiovascular disease.

You can also participate in National Wear Red Day by joining the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #WearRedAndGive and #GoRedToledo, making a donation to the American Heart Associationor signing up to participate in life-saving clinical research.

About 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented by understanding your family health history and knowing the five critical health numbers: total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

Knowing these numbers can help healthcare providers determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, maintaining a heart-healthy diet, incorporating daily physical activity and not smoking can be the best weapons in preventing heart disease and stroke.