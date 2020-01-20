TOLEDO, Ohio — National Pie Day 2020 is HERE!

(And this is not to be confused with National Pi Day, which is on March 14 and is a totally different thing. You can have your pie and eat it too.)

Eating pie is as easy as pie, and grabbing a slice at Schmucker's Restaurant on Thursday is all you have to do to help those in need in our community.

For every pie purchased on Thursday (whole or slice), Schmucker's is once again donating $1 to Cherry Mission Ministries.

Schmucker's is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and has more than 20 kinds of pie on their menu, so you're guaranteed to find something you like!

RELATED: Your Day Recipes: Pecan Pie with Spicy Praline Bacon

RELATED: Get award-winning Lattas' apple pie recipe