MyWay Bistro boasts food that feels like home

The Sylvania restaurant masters American classics.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The food feels familiar at MyWay Bistro, though that doesn't mean it isn't taken seriously.

The menu is filled with sandwich classics, alongside a few creative options that still manage to taste like home.

One of the constants is the Reuben, and it's just as fan-favorite should be: thick corned beef covered in sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing, all piled on lightly toasted rye bread. It's a great lunch to eat inside or pack to-go for a picnic at the nearby Wildwood Metropark.

The burgers are unlike most shops in town, however, still a nostalgic treat. While I haven't confirmed the actual cooking process, it tastes as if the patties are cooked on a charcoal grill, rather than a flat top, giving it a backyard barbecue flavor. That is, if you take your cookouts as seriously they do.

The fried egg and cheese burger is a delightful treat, that elevates a backyard favorite. Covered in a runny, over easy egg and a smattering of gouda cheese, it feels comfortable yet luxurious.

And if you happen to be enjoying a meal on a hot day, it just wouldn't be complete without one of their smooth and creamy milkshakes - the Godiva chocolate option is just heavenly.

While the menu is certainly packed with American favorites, the bruschetta classes things up a bit. Although, it is a bit denser than a typical order. The chunks of bread are massive and the typically light appetizer is covered in pastrami - but be confused, I'm not complaining.

MyWay Bistro also has a full bar, with Happy Hour deals every day from 3 - 6 p.m. For a closer look at the menu, click here.

It's located at 5827 Monroe St. in Sylvania and the shop's hours are as follows: