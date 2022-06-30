Enchanted Brush: Mysterious Fathoms showcases the best in Fantasy Art at the University of Findlay

In its eighth year, the Enchanted Brush exhibit features original imaginative realism art from 23 genre leading artists.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It's an annual, one-of-a-kind art exhibit that you'll only see right here in the 419.

This year's theme is "Mysterious Fathoms."

It features original artwork from 23 artists from around the world who are leaders in one of the fastest growing art movements: imaginative realism.

"[Imaginative realism] is a fancy way of saying fantasy art. So, you need an artist to bring a realistic [element] to these things that otherwise wouldn't exist in the world," Enchanted Brush founder Dan Chudzinski said. "And the artist that you see represented in this room are some of the best in the world at that particular genre."

Artist Ed Binkley has participated in the annual exhibit every year.

"It's now being taken seriously by educational institutions that didn't necessarily want to include that in their curriculum before," Binkley said. "And now it's pretty much big time, it's very broadly accepted and broadly appreciated."

For Mysterious Fathoms, Binkley created a digital drawing titled "Crayfish Fishing."

Binkley said he loves working on original pieces for Enchanted Brush, as participating artists are only limited by the general theme and have full freedom to create anything they want.

"And that is rare among professional artists, but it is tremendous fun," Binkley said. "And it's always fun to see what the other artists come up with."

This year's exhibit will be on display through August 5.

Unlike most other professional art gallery exhibits, 100% of the proceeds from any pieces sold go back to the artist.

"That is my thank you to the artists for taking the time out of their schedules to bring their gifts and their art to Findlay, Ohio," Chudzinski said.

Visitors will get the chance to meet at least one of the featured Enchanted Brush artist on Tuesday July 12 at 4:45 p.m. for a special event in the Lea Gallery.

Chudinski said he will give a special tour of the entire exhibit as well.