Monster Jam returning to Toledo with two events in August

Monster Jam is returning to Toledo next month with a pair of shows at Huntington Center.
Tickets are available here for the Aug. 27 and 29 shows. Monster Jam preferred customers can purchase tickets now; the general public can buy them starting July 27.
Competitions will include freestyle, skills challenge and standard racing.
Guests are asked to wear a face covering if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Monster Jam pit party will return Aug. 28 and 29 with the chance to see monster trucks up close and in person. Fans can take pictures, receive pre-signed autographs and participate in driver Q&As.