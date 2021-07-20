Monster Jam returning to Toledo with two events in August

The Monster Jam pit party is also making a comeback with the chance to see monster trucks up close.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the 2018 event.

Monster Jam is returning to Toledo next month with a pair of shows at Huntington Center.

Tickets are available here for the Aug. 27 and 29 shows. Monster Jam preferred customers can purchase tickets now; the general public can buy them starting July 27.

Competitions will include freestyle, skills challenge and standard racing.

Guests are asked to wear a face covering if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.