TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the Art Loop's most popular annual events returns starting Thursday as Toledo’s dance community takes to the streets. Visitors can enjoy a wide array of contemporary, ethnic, traditional, and interactive dance performances throughout downtown.

A synopsis of several featured events is listed here, and for a detailed list and guide, visit the Momentum Toledo Festival site.

FEATURED EVENTS

THURSDAY

IMAGINATION STATION 1 DISCOVERY WAY | $5 AFTER 5PM

The Imagination Station is OPEN! ADMISSION IS $5 AFTER 5PM ON ART LOOP NIGHTS! While you're there enjoy the BeInstrumental petting zoo, where you can try your hand at a variety of musical instruments! During construction of the KeyBank Discovery Theater there will be a temporary labeled entrance. Suggested parking at the ProMedica Depo Parking Garage (corner of Summit & Jefferson - $5 fee).

HENSVILLE N. ST CLAIR STREET

Enjoy performances by Kaye Cook African Dancers, Aegela Centers for Middle Eastern Dance, Molly's Irish Dancers, El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico, and Lourdes Competitive Cheer Team, with crash performance by University of Toledo's Drumline and Scott High School Fantastic Dancin' Machine, followed up by headliners the Mawtini Dabkeh Troupe and We R Hip Hop!

SWINGIN' HOT ROD SHOW

The Swingin' Hot Rod Show will be in full roar on St Clair Street with swing dancing by the Bowling Green Falcon Swing Society along with nostalgia dragsters from the Piston Jammers Car Clubs.

SALSA LESSONS AND OPEN DANCE | 7-9 p.m.

Join Michal T. Promotions for salsa lessons on St. Clair St. starting at 6pm followed by open dance at 7pm. No need to sign up - just show up! Free and open to the public.

WASHINGTON STREET

At Packo's at the Park join in the knee slapping fun with the Bavarian Sports Club. On the corner of Washington and Huron see the Kazenodaichi Taiko Ensemble.

PROMENADE PARK, 400 WATER ST.

Stop by Promenade Park to experience the major attractions featured at the Momentum Festival (Sept 19-21). Experience SUPERNOVA Goes Viral!, presenting the best in digital animation from around the world to the public. Enjoy performances by iDance and The Modern Dance Company as they interact with temporary public art projects; Aqueous and Sound Sculpture. Learn more about Momentum and join us for Friday and Saturdays happenings!

GATHERED GLASSBLOWING STUDIO, 23 N. HURON ST.

OPENING RECEPTION 6-9 p.m.

Gathered Glassblowing Studio features local photographer and writer dirtykics with an exhibition of photographs titled “Nothing to Lose," a reflection on dirtykics’ daily interactions with people from the Toledo community, shot and printed using traditional analog film techniques and are often raw, unflinching, and honest portrayals of the people he encounters. The Gathered hot shop will be featuring local artisans fabricating new Keys to the City of Toledo in conjunction with Momentum along with letterpress demonstrations from upstairs studio Black Iron Press.

MOMENTUM | INTERSECTION EXHIBITION

Center for Visual Arts (620 Art Museum Dr.)

OPENING RECEPTION | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Arts Commission is pleased to debut new works by Alibi Studio (Detroit, MI), Sean Merchant (Brunswick, OH), and Zac Weinberg (Maumee, OH). Through new collaborations between applications of glass as an artistic medium and manufacturing processes, each project exemplifies new approaches to float glass. Momentum Intersection Opening Reception at The University of Toledo, Center for Visual Arts with the support of Pilkington Glass North America part of Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.,

COMMUNITY YOGA

6:30 p.m. | $5

Join the Toledo Asana Room for a community yoga class during the Art Loop at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about Ashtanga Yoga, a dynamic, flowing style that connects the movement of the body with the breath. The method stresses the importance of daily practice of a set series of movements. Space is limited to 25. Registration is necessary. If the weather is nice, we’ll be practicing on our rooftop deck.

FRIDAY

Chaka Khan headlines the 2019 Momentum festival at the ProMedica Concert Series stage in Promenade Park. General admission tickets are $15 presale, $20 at the gate on the day of the show. VIP tickets are $45. Buy tickets at the link here.

Saturday

TOLEDO MINI MAKER FAIRE

The Arts Commission and Imagination Station team up for the second annual Toledo Mini Maker Faire. Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, or projects. A family-friendly showcase of creativity, arts, and technology, the Toledo Mini Maker Faire celebrates innovation and DIY-culture. Catch the Maker Faire from noon-6 p.m. at Imagination Station.