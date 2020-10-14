Metroparks Toledo opens new park in north Toledo

The Manhattan Marsh Preserve is open for people to enjoy the fresh air before the weather gets too cold.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new metropark is open for you to get some fresh air before the weather gets cold.

It's called Manhattan Marsh Preserve and it's located in North Toledo.

This new space is all part of an effort to make sure a metropark is only a few miles from anyone's front door.

Now, the Manhattan Marsh Preserve is the 18th park part of the Toledo Metroparks system and the first one in north Toledo.

"From the very beginning, we have had a special relationship with our parks and our park system," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Metroparks Toledo leaders said the opening of another park is part of their continued commitment to providing outdoor experiences to anyone in just a matter of minutes.

The effort was needed, especially after we all learned too well what it felt like being cooped in during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Leaders said the park came together in just a few weeks, although it's not fully complete yet.

"There are still some things that have to be done. Extension of the trails all around. People are using them right now for what we have completed," Metroparks Toledo Board Commissioner Lera Doneghy said.

Another perk of the park is that it's right in the backyard of Toledo Public School's Chase STEM Academy.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said he's excited to be able to give students the opportunity to learn outside whenever they want.

"To be able to launch it and see where our students are going to be able to engage and participate in some of the native plants and all the wildlife that exists in their own backyard," Durant said.

Metroparks Toledo leaders said they hope to have everything done before the end of this year.