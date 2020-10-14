Metroparks Toledo hosting 2 more drive-thru trunk or treat events

Side Cut and Pearson are the next sites, this Thursday and next Tuesday, respectively. Almost 350 cars stopped by the Toledo Botanical Garden on Tuesday for treats.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Halloween approaches in the middle of a global pandemic, there are safety recommendations from local health departments this year.

While many people say they're excited about trick-or-treating on the actual holiday, others are celebrating early with a more socially-distanced approach.

On Tuesday, Metroparks Toledo hosted a drive-thru trunk or treat for families in the area, including grandmother Patricia Kline.

"I wanted to bring all my grandkids to have a good day. Trick or treat, and get them out of the house and doing stuff," Kline said.

Metroparks Toledo will host another two trunk or treat drive-thru events. One will be held this Thursday at Side Cut Metropark in Maumee. The other will be held next Tuesday at the Pearson Metropark in Oregon. Both will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrating Halloween is a must for those who have looked forward to it all year round. However, things are different in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Scott Carpenter, a spokesperson with MetroParks Toledo, acknowledged.

"So, this is the first of three trunk or treat drive-thrus and the first ever that we've done like this. Our team has been so creative this year coming up with safe ways to get people outdoors and stay connected," Carpenter said.

Almost 350 cars stopped by the Toledo Botanical Garden, where the event was hosted. People giving out candy wore masks and handed out treats to children in the safety of their cars.

Parents, like Carol Sharp, said the event was something families need right now as they figure out ways to get outside and enjoy the holidays.

"They are cooped up a lot lately. And just getting out and being able to put on those costumes and express themselves differently, it really helps with their mental health," Sharp said.

"They don't need to miss out right now. As long as they're staying safe and like you see, we're a family so get them all together and having fun," Kline added.

It's a chance to make new memories this Halloween.

"We love looking at all the decorations and the costumes. I mean, it's fun for everyone," Sharp said.

Meanwhile, participants could still follow social distancing rules and other guidelines.

"So, we'll take the challenge. We need to continue to keep people coming outdoors. All throughout the winter," Carpenter sai.d

