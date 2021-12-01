'Metroparks After Dark' events offer evening hiking and biking across the area

Ride or hike the trails after sunset at many of the parks in the greater Toledo area during scheduled "Metroparks After Dark" events from January until March.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bikers and hikers, here's your chance to get in an after-work trip through the top metroparks in the nation.

Metroparks Toledo kickstarted "Metroparks After Dark" for 2021 with three activities at parks across the greater Toledo area.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays until March 10, hikers can take a walk through the trails at a time when the parks are usually closed. The after-dark hikes are from 5 to 8 p.m. and are dog-friendly, with the exception of the Toledo Botanical Garden hike on Jan. 19.

Hikers are encouraged to bring a buddy and bring a flashlight or wear headlamps. Sturdy hiking shoes are recommended and the hikes will take place regardless of weather. Hikers must follow social distancing guidelines.

If bikes are more your speed, there's several chances to ride the trails.

Both biking events begin at 6:30 and end at 8:30 p.m. Riders are required to have handlebar lights, headlamps and tail lights with a limited amount of lights available to rent on site. Riders must be on the trail no later than 7 p.m.

For mountain bikers age 16 and up, Oak Openings Preserve trails will be open every other Thursday until March 4, with the next scheduled event on Jan. 21. For safety, mountain bikers must sign in on a clipboard at the kiosk ahead of hitting the trails.

Five other bike trails for riders over 8 years old will be open on alternating Thursdays, with the next event on Jan. 14.

Riders are asked to bring a buddy and not ride alone.

No reservations are required for any of the events.